Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Trading 5.3% Higher

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. 8,244 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 6,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis psoriasis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.
