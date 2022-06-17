Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Down 24.3% in May

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 155,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of MDGS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.74. 120,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,529. Medigus has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medigus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medigus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medigus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

