Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Update

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €11.70 ($12.19) to €11.80 ($12.29) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.55.

MDIBY stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 98,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,439. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

