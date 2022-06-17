Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 13,744 Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,744 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 501,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 59,717 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 53,465 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,862,000 after purchasing an additional 149,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $50.06. 6,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.03, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.16%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

