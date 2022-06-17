Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 17,765 Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,835,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,793 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 608,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 405,584 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 4,023.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 387,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 377,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 796.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 368,488 shares during the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of SAND traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. 13,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,251. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.61.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.