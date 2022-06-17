Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Invests $196,000 in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJT. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $12,270,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 146.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,227,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SJT stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,809. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.13% and a return on equity of 1,096.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.