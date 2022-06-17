Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Invests $272,000 in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,451 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,755,000 after buying an additional 304,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,089 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 500,898 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 198,975 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $155.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 4,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $581,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,950.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

AMR stock traded down $6.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,490. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.02%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

