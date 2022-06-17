Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Invests $381,000 in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,944,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 537,434 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 599,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 369,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OR. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,728. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -106.25%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

