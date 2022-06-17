Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of INDUS Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,039,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,334,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 187,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 90,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 70,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 1,981.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 33,810 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDUS Realty Trust stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $60.41. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,984. The stock has a market cap of $615.58 million, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.85. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $82.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INDT. JMP Securities decreased their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

In related news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 1,124 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $80,916.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jon W. Clark bought 1,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.48 per share, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 92,312 shares of company stock worth $6,620,658. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.