Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,180 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,094,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,178,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.61.

NYSE:COP traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,238. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.47 and its 200-day moving average is $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

