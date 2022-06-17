Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Takes $716,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. Intel accounts for 0.7% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.28. 325,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,065,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.72. Intel Co. has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

