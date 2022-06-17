Meme Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.13 Million (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00210688 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004650 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001387 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009517 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00408480 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

