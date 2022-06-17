Merlin Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 46,727 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth $32,698,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 93,373 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth about $17,003,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,074,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $258,326.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $50,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,421 shares in the company, valued at $368,024.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,205 shares of company stock worth $608,905 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NPTN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

NeoPhotonics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.44. 12,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.95. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.02 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

