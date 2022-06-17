Merlin Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,964 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,964 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 600.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PTC by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.57.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,906 shares of company stock worth $36,297,771. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $102.97. 9,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

