Merlin Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,283 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after acquiring an additional 556,871 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after purchasing an additional 352,766 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW stock traded up $15.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $443.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 389.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $470.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $541.59.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total transaction of $406,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,060. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

