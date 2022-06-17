Merlin Capital LLC Invests $453,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $179.96. 77,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,071. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.