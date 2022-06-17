Merlin Capital LLC Invests $712,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after buying an additional 3,547,743 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,813,000 after purchasing an additional 121,972 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,433,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,614,000 after purchasing an additional 147,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,260,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,336,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,563,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,014,000 shares of company stock worth $110,705,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.82. The stock had a trading volume of 47,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,232. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.11.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

