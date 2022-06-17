Merlin Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $345,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,223,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,770,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after buying an additional 319,849 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,711,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.53.

Shares of BURL stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.26 and a 200-day moving average of $217.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.41 and a 12-month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

