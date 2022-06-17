Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Short Interest Down 20.4% in May

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 15th total of 154,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 33.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MSB traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. 54,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,597. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

