Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,644,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,616,517,000 after buying an additional 301,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $160.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $435.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.37 and its 200-day moving average is $244.36. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,782 shares of company stock worth $9,221,039. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

