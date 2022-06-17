MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Shares Up 1.2%

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 3,833,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 4,886,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).
The stock has a market cap of £1.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.20.
MetalNRG Company Profile (LON:MNRG)
