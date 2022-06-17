Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,800 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 405,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,038.0 days.

Shares of Metro Bank stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. 5,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Metro Bank from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 135 ($1.64) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Investec raised Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.