Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.76

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.76 and traded as low as $52.13. Metro shares last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

MTRAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

