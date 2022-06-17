Metronome Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.93 Million (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Metronome has a total market cap of $11.93 million and $2,141.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00004047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metronome has traded 41.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metronome

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,184,988 coins and its circulating supply is 14,040,414 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

