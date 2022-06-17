Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives $1,415.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,415.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

MTD opened at $1,118.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,272.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,405.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,110.37 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,336,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 505 shares in the company, valued at $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,096,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after buying an additional 100,381 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 88,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,931 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

