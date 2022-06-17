MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Short Interest Update

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MICT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MICT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 18,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,817. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. MICT has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MICT by 2,290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MICT by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in MICT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MICT by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 47,453 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in MICT by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 449,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

