MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Short Interest Update

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MICT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:MICT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 18,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,817. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. MICT has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.50.
MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.
