Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $687.00

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 687 ($8.34) and traded as high as GBX 700 ($8.50). Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc shares last traded at GBX 687 ($8.34), with a volume of 16,158 shares.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 687 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80.
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc Company Profile (LON:MLC)
