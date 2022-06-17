MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Gap Down to $25.86

Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.86, but opened at $25.24. MillerKnoll shares last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 1,725 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 28th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -107.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at about $245,927,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $188,349,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $85,709,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $81,726,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLKN)

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

