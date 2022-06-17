Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Update

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the May 15th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
MCURF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.07. 193,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,388. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. Mind Cure Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.
Mind Cure Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
