Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Update

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the May 15th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

MCURF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.07. 193,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,388. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. Mind Cure Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

Mind Cure Health Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes mental health and wellness products in North America. It focuses on the development of digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to rapidly scale science-backed and evidence-based mental health therapy.

