Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Up 8.2%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.56 and last traded at $55.25. 19,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,528,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRTX. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.94.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $39,648.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $70,388,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,049,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,046,000 after purchasing an additional 388,101 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.7% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 734,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,378,000 after purchasing an additional 353,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,611,000 after purchasing an additional 336,737 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

