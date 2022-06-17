Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,500 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the May 15th total of 463,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 134.4 days.

Shares of MSBHF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577. Mitsubishi has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment is involved in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development, as well as liquified natural gas businesses.

