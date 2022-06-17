Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in May

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,664,200 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the May 15th total of 7,427,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,827.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMTOF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. Mitsubishi Motors has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Motors in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells passenger vehicles, and their parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile Business and Financial Service Business segments.

