Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,044. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. The company had revenue of $302.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $317,444.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

