Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Cut by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 44,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,967,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.52. 195,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,363,439. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

