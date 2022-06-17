MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Short Interest Down 17.1% in May

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,790,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 13,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MoneyGram International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:MGI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.89. 1,808,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,770. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.19 million, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.30.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

