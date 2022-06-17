MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $9.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,927. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $420.38.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at $84,432,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.