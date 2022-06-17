Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,915 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Boeing makes up about 0.5% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 4,303.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Boeing stock traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.84. 447,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,059,794. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.00 and its 200-day moving average is $181.29. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $252.30. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

