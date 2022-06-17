Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 77,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.5% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,730 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,554,000 after purchasing an additional 869,741 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,721.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 829,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,251,000 after purchasing an additional 799,875 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 198,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,302. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

