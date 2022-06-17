Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Takes $212,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.94. The company had a trading volume of 204,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,416. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.