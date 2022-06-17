Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Takes $237,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.84. 121,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,121. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.