Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Raised by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 2.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.69. 457,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,066,868. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.49 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

