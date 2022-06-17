Morguard North American (MRG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 15th

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Morguard North American has a twelve month low of C$13.17 and a twelve month high of C$16.21.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

