Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 10,078.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,475,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,335,000 after acquiring an additional 170,707 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,757,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,706 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,151,000 after purchasing an additional 91,824 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,956,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,079,000 after purchasing an additional 185,986 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,431,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,949,000 after purchasing an additional 145,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.02. 77,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

Mplx Profile (Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.