Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Trading Down 14.3%

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating) fell 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 131,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 178,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76. The firm has a market cap of C$7.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.73.

About Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY)

Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.

