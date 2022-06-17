Multiplier Price Reaches $0.0053 on Exchanges (BMXX)

Multiplier (BMXX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a total market cap of $5,332.16 and $21.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15,768.05 or 0.76798737 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00277318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00090980 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00012928 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

