Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.47

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.47 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 284712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.
The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.69.
Murata Manufacturing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)
