Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.47

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.47 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 284712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

