MX Oil (LON:MXO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of MX Oil PLC (LON:MXO – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.33 ($0.00). MX Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 27,655,588 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.01.

About MX Oil (LON:MXO)

MX Oil plc operates as an oil and gas investment company. It invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 sq km in Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Astar Minerals plc and changed its name to MX Oil plc in July 2014. MX Oil plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

