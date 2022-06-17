Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $132.13

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $132.13 and traded as high as $158.67. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $151.95, with a volume of 144,250 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.99 and its 200 day moving average is $132.50.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.95) by ($4.93). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.04%. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -29.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

