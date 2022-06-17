Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $132.13

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $132.13 and traded as high as $158.67. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $151.95, with a volume of 144,250 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.99 and its 200 day moving average is $132.50.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.