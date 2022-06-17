Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.86

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.86 and traded as high as $13.06. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 18,743 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $161.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 11.37%.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $27,623.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $58,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,668,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,190 shares of company stock worth $164,942 over the last three months. 6.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

