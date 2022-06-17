Needham & Company LLC Cuts Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Price Target to $5.00

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $203.42 million, a PE ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Carrie Smith Cox bought 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 212,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,813.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,510.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1,035.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 211,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 192,975 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 49.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 27.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

